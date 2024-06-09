Kerala rain havoc: Two houses collapse at Kilimanoor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Kilimanoor on Saturday leading to the collapse of two houses in the area. Most of the inhabitants in the houses escaped unhurt.

In Nagaroor, the house of 80-year-old Leela and her 54-year-old son Deepu collapsed around 1am on Saturday. The roof caved in due to the relentless rainfall while they were asleep. Hearing the noise of the collapse, their neighbours rushed to the scene and rescued them.

They were taken to the MCH for treatment. Though Leela escaped the accident unscathed, Deepu sustained two head injuries, requiring two stitches on the front of his face and three stitches at the back of his head along with minor injuries to his legs. “It was a miracle to see them escape without severe injuries. The house’s condition will make one think how they escaped. We have taken out the television, refrigerator and gas cylinder from the house. It is unsure if those would function. What matters is their life and they are safe,” said Rajan, one of their neighbours.

Later on Saturday around 8 am, another disaster struck Kadampattukonam when the house of Gopakumar, 58, was struck by lightning. The lightning first struck a coconut tree on the premises before hitting the ground and damaging the house’s window. The window frame and glass were shattered in the impact and also led to a short circuit.

Gopakumar’s wife Lekha, 48, experienced a mild electric shock when she turned on a light during the lightning strike, however, she escaped without injuries.