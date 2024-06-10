465-MW power pact scrapping led to Rs 2,130-crore loss, says KSEB report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Annual Administration Report (ARR) of the state electricity board has revealed that the KSEB incurred a loss of more than Rs 2,130 crore due to the cancellation of the long-term 465 MW Power Purchase Agreement in May 2023. The cancellation of the agreement had resulted in the board purchasing power at exorbitant rates from exchanges during peak summer.

INTUC, the Congress-led trade union, has demanded that the loss be recovered from the officials responsible for the cancellation of the pact, rather than becoming a burden on the consumers.

The agreement to purchase 465 MW power at Rs 4.26 per unit for 25 years was cancelled by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) citing procedural and technical lapses. The pact was floated by former power minister Aryadan Mohammed during the first Oommen Chandy-led UDF government.

Aryadan had come out with the long-term PPA to avoid load-shedding in future.

On May 10, 2023, the KSERC rejected the KSEB’s petition to procure 465 MW power from four power companies -- 115 MW from Jhabua Power Ltd, 150 MW from Jindal Power Ltd, 100 MW each from Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd. Despite the intervention of the KSEB and the state government, a favourable decision on drawing power from these companies on an interim arrangement until alternative methods did not materialise.