Kerala Assembly session disrupted by opposition protests over bar bribery allegations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 11th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday, with the opposition's protest over bar bribery charges against the LDF government, forcing an early adjournment of the House.

The opposition demanded an inquiry under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act into the bar bribery allegations and trooped to the well of the House in protest.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a crime branch probe is currently underway and that the government will ensure that the probe does not face any roadblocks. However, the opposition continued with its protests forcing Speaker AN Shamseer to rush through the day's proceedings and adjourn the House.

During zero hour, the opposition gave notice for an adjournment motion to discuss the charge that bar owners had collected money to pay the LDF government in return for a liberal liquor policy. Speaking on the notice for adjournment motion, Congress' Roji M John said the ongoing crime branch inquiry ordered by the government is about how a voice clip of a bar owners' association functionary, that mentions about the alleged corruption, got leaked. The probe will not deal with the money collected for bribing the government, he added.

Contending that there was clear evidence that money was collected by bar owners to sway the liquor policy, Roji asked the government why it was hesitating from registering an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. "It's clear for whom the money was collected. Abetment to corruption is punishable under law," the Congress MLA said. He added that the ongoing probe was a farce.