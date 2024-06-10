KSRTC bus knocks down Sakthan statue

THRISSUR: Three passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus rammed into the Sakthan Statue roundabout at Sakthan Nagar in Thrissur around 3.30am on Sunday. In the impact, the statue fell down and was split into two.

The bus which was bound to Kozhikode, was reported to have gone out of control as the driver fell asleep. It even moved a few metres ahead after hitting the roundabout, leading to the collapse of the statue which was erected at Sakthan Nagar in 2020.

After visiting the site, Revenue Minister K Rajan said that steps have already been initiated to repair the round about and restore the statue.