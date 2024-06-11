Increased drug and alcohol use drying up ‘young’ blood supply

KOZHIKODE: Manoj Panicker, a native of Kottayam district who is currently based in the United States, recently returned to his hometown to assist his ailing father in his medical treatment. A critical surgery necessitated blood donations. Despite Manoj’s efforts in locating 10 potential donors, the hospital’s blood bank deemed only two of them fit for transfusion. Authorities indicated that the other donors were rejected due to detection of excessive drug and alcohol levels, which rendered their blood unsuitable for donation.

The global health community relies heavily on voluntary, unpaid donors to ensure safe and adequate blood supply. These donors, who often view themselves as healthy and free from disease, donate with the altruistic intention of aiding those in need. However, the increasing use of drugs and high alcohol consumption among young adults is jeopardising the viability of their donations. And the issue is creating significant challenges for hospitals and blood banks. “Voluntary blood donors are crucial to the blood supply chain,” stresses

A Radhakrishnan, coordinator of the Blood Donors’ Forum, Kozhikode. “Unlike paid donors, voluntary donors are typically seen as more reliable because they have no incentive to conceal risky behaviour that might disqualify their blood,” he noted.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for 100% voluntary, unpaid blood donations to ensure the highest standards of safety. But very recently, we have been noticing hospital authorities increasingly declining the blood being handed over to them citing multiple reasons, including issues found in testing,” Radhakrishnan said. “We are now forced to conduct awareness classes regarding ill-effects of drug and alcohol consumption, before conducting sessions on the importance of blood donation,” he said.