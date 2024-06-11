Increased drug and alcohol use drying up ‘young’ blood supply

KOZHIKODE: Manoj Panicker, a native of Kottayam district who is currently based in the United States, recently returned to his hometown to assist his ailing father in his medical treatment. A critical surgery necessitated blood donations. Despite Manoj’s efforts in locating 10 potential donors, the hospital’s blood bank deemed only two of them fit for transfusion. Authorities indicated that the other donors were rejected due to detection of excessive drug and alcohol levels, which rendered their blood unsuitable for donation.
The global health community relies heavily on voluntary, unpaid donors to ensure safe and adequate blood supply. These donors, who often view themselves as healthy and free from disease, donate with the altruistic intention of aiding those in need. However, the increasing use of drugs and high alcohol consumption among young adults is jeopardising the viability of their donations. And the issue is creating significant challenges for hospitals and blood banks. “Voluntary blood donors are crucial to the blood supply chain,” stresses
A Radhakrishnan, coordinator of the Blood Donors’ Forum, Kozhikode. “Unlike paid donors, voluntary donors are typically seen as more reliable because they have no incentive to conceal risky behaviour that might disqualify their blood,” he noted.
“The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for 100% voluntary, unpaid blood donations to ensure the highest standards of safety. But very recently, we have been noticing hospital authorities increasingly declining the blood being handed over to them citing multiple reasons, including issues found in testing,” Radhakrishnan said. “We are now forced to conduct awareness classes regarding ill-effects of drug and alcohol consumption, before conducting sessions on the importance of blood donation,” he said.
Promoting healthy lifestyle can mitigate crisis: Doc
Recent studies and reports indicate a disturbing increase in substance use among young adults. Recreational drug use and excessive alcohol consumption have become prevalent in many societies. “Drug and alcohol use can significantly compromise the quality of donated blood,” says Dr Shreya, a noted Kozhikode-based pathologist.
Such substances can remain in the bloodstream for extended periods, potentially causing adverse reactions in recipients. Blood banks have stringent screening processes to identify such risks, including quizzing potential donors about their lifestyles and testing samples for drugs, alcohol, and other indicators of unsafe blood.
“Despite these measures, the rising prevalence of drug and alcohol use among young donors is leading to an increased rate of disqualification,” Dr Shreya said. “Safe and sufficient blood supply is critical, and addressing this issue requires a concerted effort from health authorities, communities, and individuals. By promoting healthy lifestyles and enhancing screening processes, it is possible to mitigate this crisis and ensure that lifesaving blood is available for those who need it most,” she added.
With more and more potential donors being disqualified, the overall pool of available blood is shrinking. Even the most common blood groups are experiencing shortages, affecting the ability to meet routine and emergency medical needs. Blood banks incur higher costs due to the need for more rigorous screening and testing processes.
According to experts, several strategies are being implemented to address this growing issue, including educating young people about the impact of their lifestyle choices on blood donation eligibility, developing more advanced testing methods and advocating for policies that promote healthier lifestyles among young people.