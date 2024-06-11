Kerala government effects major IAS reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government effected a major reshuffle of IAS officers on Monday.

Rajan N Khobragade, the additional chief secretary (health and family welfare), has been given full additional charge of the cultural affairs department. Rathan U Kelkar, secretary (electronics and IT), will also be in charge of the cooperation department.

Pranabjyoti Nath, secretary (sports and youth affairs), will handle the minority welfare department in addition to current duties. S Harikishore, previously the director of industries and commerce department, has been appointed as secretary of the information and public relations department. He will continue his previous roles.

M G Rajamanickam has been transferred and posted as secretary of the revenue (devaswom) department and will hold additional charge as mission director, AMRUT. Anupama T V returns from leave to join as special secretary of the local self-government department (LSGD).

Seeram Sambasiva Rao, previously director of the survey and land records department, has been promoted as principal director of the LSGD, while maintaining his previous responsibilities. Haritha V Kumar has been transferred from the post of director of the mining and geology department and will now serve as director of the women and child development department.

Premkumar V R will join the water resources department (WRD) as managing director of the KWA. Dinesan Cheruvat has been reassigned as director of panchayats, while Suraj Shaji will take on the role of director of urban affairs while also serving as CEO of LIFE Mission.

Binu Francis will join the WRD as joint MD of the KWA and will hold additional charges as executive director of the Kerala Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Jalanidhi). Harikumar K has been transferred to the mining and geology department, where he will also continue as deputy secretary and director of programme implementation, evaluation, and monitoring.

Meanwhile, IPS officer K E Baiju, the assistant director (training) at Kerala Police Academy, has been appointed as SP, economic offences wing of crime branch, Ernakulam range.