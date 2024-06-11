Youth-centred take: CPI chooses P P Suneer as its RS candidate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The CPI has named state assistant secretary P P Suneer as its Rajya Sabha candidate. A minority face of the party, the Ponnani resident is currently the chairman of the Kerala State Housing Board.

A Kanam Rajendran loyalist, Suneer had contested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. CPI’s search for a Rajya Sabha candidate ended with Suneer following the decision to give opportunities to youngsters, sources said.

The party had earlier considered a few names, including national executive member Prakash Babu and national leader Annie Raja, for the RS election. The decision was taken unanimously, said state secretary Binoy Viswam.

The candidate was chosen in a democratic manner, he added. Though the CPI secretary said the decision to nominate Suneer was unanimous, the party state executive on Monday witnessed major differences over the candidate.

A section of leaders proposed Prakash Babu’s name but Binoy Viswam was keen on Suneer.

“Prakash Babu being the central executive member, he was projected as the ideal choice to be in Delhi. However the leadership felt Suneer should be given a chance. He being the minority face of the party and his past record of contesting in many elections for the party was also taken into account,” said sources.