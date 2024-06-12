Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away

THRISSUR: T K Chathunni, former Indian football player and coach, hailing from Chalakudy in the Thrissur district, died on Wednesday while under treatment for cancer. He was 79.

Chathunni guided Kerala Police to their maiden Federation Cup triumph in 1990. He played a crucial role in shaping the careers of Indian legend I. M. Vijayan and former national player Joe Paul Ancheri.

He also held the record for coaching several football clubs in the country. He played for Kerala and Goa in the Santosh Trophy and served as a coach for clubs like FC Kochin, Dempo S.C., and Mohun Bagan A.C.

His autobiography is titled "Football, My Soul."

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and Revenue Minister K Rajan condoled the demise of Indian football player Chathunni.