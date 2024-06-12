GSI’s feasibility study for Varkala Cliff conservation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a significant development, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has stepped in to preserve Varkala Cliff, a national geological monument that is facing rampant destruction.

On Tuesday, the GSI officials met with the principal secretary of the environment department and the district collector to address their concerns about the ongoing destruction of the Varkala Cliff. The GSI has also decided to put up ‘geo-heritage site’ sign boards along the Varkala Cliff, which is a 6.1-km-long red laterite cliff facing the Arabian Sea, to raise awareness.

The meeting comes after a controversial demolition of a significant portion of the cliff by the district authorities to safeguard the Bali Mandapam without prior consultation with the GSI. The Varkala Cliff is a declared geo-heritage site by the GSI.

GSI (Kerala Unit) deputy director general, V Ambili, told TNIE that a feasibility study will be conducted at the cliff that is posing a landslide threat to the Bali Mandapam at Papanasam beach in Varkala. “Both meetings were positive, and the district collector has requested us to give a feasibility study report focusing on conserving the cliff near the Bali Mandapam. We will be submitting an interim feasibility report by next week,” said Ambili.

She said a detailed feasibility study will be done which will propose measures to protect the cliff without causing any destruction or loss of beauty. “Our engineering division will study the site and come up with the best remedial measures. They will suggest methods to protect the cliff. It’s our responsibility to ensure the cliff is conserved. The government is very positive,” she said.

According to the officials, the district collector was unaware of the geological importance of Varkala Cliff and that it had been declared a geo-heritage site and a national monument by the GSI.

“The demolition of the cliff was undertaken based on the report from the district geologist and after consultation with the state mining and geology department,” said an official source.

The GSI officials said that geo-heritage site sign boards will be put up at the cliff to let the public and officials know its geological relevance.

