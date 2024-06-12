Tripunithura firecracker blast: Assess damage to houses in 2 months, says HC

KOCHI : The Kerala High Court has directed the Ernakulam executive engineer of the public works department to assess the damage caused to 15 houses -- the owners of which filed a petition before the court -- in the explosion at a temporary firecracker storage unit at Choorakkad near Tripunithura on February 12. The assessment should be completed within two months, Justice C Jayachandran said.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Gopinadhan C, of Aishwarya Nagar in Choorakad, and 14 others seeking a directive to the state government to authorise an official to assess the damage caused to the petitioners on account of the explosion at the storage facility set up at Choorakkad in connection with the festival at the Baghavathy temple in the adjacent locality of Puthiyakavu. Besides, the victims also sought a directive to the government to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh towards the mental agony and the insecurity suffered by them.

When the petition came up for hearing, Asif Ali M H, counsel for the petitioners, requested a directive to the executive engineer to assess the damage. The court accepted it.