Field Muslim candidate in Wayanad: Samastha to Congress

KOZHIKODE:Suprabhatham daily, the mouthpiece of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, has asked the Congress to consider fielding a Muslim candidate in Wayanad if Rahul Gandhi decides to vacate the seat.

The editorial appeared in the newspaper on Wednesday said Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha will be negligible because no party has given representation for the community according to the strength of the population.

“T Siddique was considered for the Wayanad seat, which was represented by M I Shanawaz twice. But Siddique paved the way for Rahul Gandhi in 2019. In this circumstance, Congress should consider a Muslim candidate,” the editorial said.

"Those who rule the country should have the realisation that keeping Muslim community out of the democratic process will send a wrong signal in society,” it further said.