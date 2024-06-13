Interference of politics in religion diminishes space to agree or disagree: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The interference of religion in politics is poised to threaten the state’s space to agree or dissent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Releasing the autobiography of Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar here on Wednesday, the chief minister said the Sunni leader has taken a principled stance whenever the space to agree or dissent has come under threat.

“At a time when development is being resisted for the sake of vested interests, Kanthapuram’s autobiography tells us to give importance to development,” Pinarayi said.

He added that the Sunni leader has always stood for using religion for the overall welfare of society. The chief minister released the book by handing over a copy to Thiruvananthapuram MP-elect Shashi Tharoor.

Speaking on his autobiography titled ‘Vishawasapoorvam’, Kanthapuram said the book deals with ideals that could be used for the betterment of future generations.

Citing Kerala as an epitome of secularism, he stressed the need to strengthen the bond between various communities.

‘Vishawasapoorvam’ has been brought out by Malabar Foundation for Research and Development that functions from Markaz Knowledge City. Kozhikode-based Read Press is entrusted with the book’s distribution.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema vice-president Syed Ali Bakafi Thangal presided over the function. Sunni Yuvajana Sangham state secretary Mohammed Abdul Hakeem delivered the introductory speech. Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve, former union minister V Muraleedharan and P V Anwar, MLA, also spoke on the occassion.