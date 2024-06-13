Over 12,900 babies born to mothers aged 15-19 in 2022 in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The prevalence of teenage childbearing continues to be a blot on Kerala’s much-vaunted social indicators.

Government data for 2022, the latest to be released, show that 12,939 newborns were born to females in the 15-19 age group. Of them, 12,606 babies were in the first delivery, 215 in the second, 67 in third, 27 in fourth, five in fifth and three in sixth. Birth order of 16 babies was not stated.

Seven babies were born to mothers below age 15, said the data by the Economics and Statistics department.

According to UNICEF, early childbearing, before 18 years of age, can derail girls’ healthy development into adulthood and have negative impacts on their education, livelihoods and health.

The figures for 2022 do show a decline in the unhealthy trend when compared to the previous year. In 2021, 15,501 babies were born to females in the 15-19 age group. Of them, five were born to young mothers below age 15.