Kasaragod sarees to create a flutter

KASARAGOD: Kasaragod is gearing up to adorn a beauty spot on its own unique product- the Kasaragod saree. This handloom treasure, recognised with the prestigious Earth Index status, is set to be the centrepiece of a new marketing initiative by the district administration. The plan, crafted in collaboration with the tourism department and the National Institute of Fashion Technology, aims to not only promote the saree but also attract tourists to Kasaragod.

District Collector Inbasekar K said, “We are planning to revive the traditional Kasaragod sarees. We will provide financial assistance to create better infrastructure and help with marketing activities. The project will be executed as part of Kasaragod tourism. A detailed plan will be released soon.”

The Kasaragod saree is a traditional cotton saree crafted only by weavers of Kasaragod district. They are handmade, exceptionally durable and showcase the Karavali style influence, which is different from the traditional Kerala saree.