Kerala man, son killed after drunk driver’s SUV rams scooter

KOCHI: A 46-year-old and his 11-year-old son died after an SUV driven by a drunk man crashed into their scooter in Ponnurunni, Kochi, on Wednesday night.

Police confirmed that the car driver, Sujith M S, 31, of Kongad, Palakkad, was under the influence of liquor. The deceased, Denny Raphael and his son Dennison, were residents of the Highway Garden apartment in Ponnurunni. Police arrested Sujith, an employee of a car dealership in Vyttila.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm when Denny and Dennison were returning home from Kadavanthra. The SUV driven by Sujith, which was moving in the same direction, rear-ended their vehicle. Denny and Dennison suffered serious injuries in the accident. People who gathered at the spot shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Sujith has been charged with culpable homicide under IPC 304. Police have also seized the SUV involved in the accident.

Denny was a businessman, said Theophin T V, his brother. “Denny owns a building in Kadavanthra that he has rented out. Dennison was a sixth-grader of CKC School in Ponnurunni. Doctors said both of them suffered fatal injuries,” he added. Denny is survived by wife Soniya and 14-year-old daughter Densia. The bodies were handed over to relatives after postmortem. The funeral will be held later.

‘They had gone out to buy dinner’

Denny and Dennison had gone out to buy dinner for the family when the accident took place.

At home, Soniya and Densia were waiting expectantly when news of the accident reached them.

“Denny and his son were returning after buying takeout food for the family. They have been residents of Highway Garden apartment in Ponnurunni for several years now,” said Rajesh Augustine, a friend of Denny’s. Densia is an eighth-standard student of St Teresa’s Convent School, Ernakulam, and Soniya is a housewife.

Dennison was a sixth grader of CKC High School in Ponnurunni.

“Denny has two siblings. His parents are also staying with the family. The family runs hotels in Kadavanthra and Palarivattom, and a travel agency in Aluva,” said Thrilok Singh, husband of Denny’s cousin.