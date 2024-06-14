Kochi city master plan gets Kerala government's nod

KOCHI: Kochi City’s master plan, which has been on the table since 2002, received approval from the Kerala government on Thursday. After thorough legal scrutiny, the master plan was approved by the Local Self-Government Minister, among others.

The new master plan provisions will be applicable from the date of issuance of the government notification. “Once the notification is issued, all building construction and development activities will be in adherence to the new master plan. With the implementation of the new master plan, the structure plan 1991 (general town planning scheme), which is applicable until now, will be revoked within the corporation area,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

The master plan (2019–2040) will endeavour to enhance the quality of urban life while proposing measures to strengthen the city’s base in line with objectives outlined in the central government’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Additionally, 19 out of the 21 detailed town planning (DTP) schemes applicable in the corporation area will also be cancelled. The last master plan for Kochi City was prepared in 1970. “Though there was an attempt to prepare a master plan during the tenure of former mayor Dinesh Mani, it did not materialise. After many years, the Kochi Corporation has prepared a new master plan for the city. The master plan was prepared following detailed discussions and examinations,” said the mayor.

Under the leadership of the master plan committee, extensive efforts were made to draft and notify the master plan. Special council meetings, discussions with various organisations, and meetings with public representatives, including MPs and MLAs, were held.