ED questions actor Soubin Shahir in 'Manjummel Boys' money-laundering probe

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money-laundering charges against producers of the Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys questioned actor Soubin Shahir recently. Soubin was a co-producer of the movie.

According to sources, Soubin turned up at the ED office on Monday after receiving a summons from the investigation team. He was questioned for around four hours. ED will be questioning him again as part of the probe. After Soubin, ED will soon question Babu Sahir, who is also a co-producer of the movie. Another producer Shawn Antony was also questioned last week.

Soubin, Shawn and Babu who owns Parava Films produced the movie Manjummel Boys which reportedly collected over Rs 250 crore at the box office.

ED started the probe into the money-laundering aspect based on an FIR registered at Maradu police station against Soubin, Shawn and Babu. It was a magistrate court in Kochi that ordered the police to register a case against the trio following a complaint filed by Aroor native Siraj Valiyathura who was promised 40 per cent share of the profit made by Manjummel Boys. Siraj had invested around Rs 7 crore in the movie. But he did not receive the offered profit share. Last month, the Kerala High Court stayed the proceedings in the police case till June 17.