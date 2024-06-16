Karunakaran and Nayanar are my political gurus, says Suresh Gopi

THRISSUR : Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Wednesday described Congress leader and former prime minister Indira Gandhi as the ‘mother of India’. He was speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial of K Karunakaran at Punkunnam in Thrissur.

“Karunakaran and Marxist veteran E K Nayanar are my political gurus. I urge people not to add any political connotation to my visit to the Karunakaran memorial as my intention was only to pay respects to my guru,” said the actor-turned-politician.

Gopi also hailed the administrative capabilities of the Congress veteran and dubbed him a courageous administrator of his generation.

He further said that he had expressed his desire to visit the Murali Mandiram in 2019, but the veteran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal discouraged him due to political reasons.