Kerala vlogger Sanju Techy’s driving licence revoked for life

ALAPPUZHA : The motor vehicle department (MVD) has decided to suspend the driving licence of vlogger Sanju Techy (Saju T S) for life, following his controversial stunt involving an SUV converted into a swimming pool being driven on the road.

According to Alappuzha Enforcement RTO R Ramanan, the move was a result of Sanju’s various infractions. “We verified his other YouTube videos before coming to the decision. However, Sanju has the right to file an appeal,” he said. Sanju, his driver K Sooryanarayana and assistant Abhilash S have been assigned to undergo 15 days of social service at Alappuzha MCH for Motor Vehicles Act violations.