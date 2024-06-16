M N Karassery, K A Beena selected for Basheer Award

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : M N Karassery and K A Beena have been selected for the Basheer Award instituted by Vaikom Mohammed Basheer Memorial Committee.

This year’s ‘ Basheer Balyakala’ Award has gone to writer Karassery. Writer, columnist and journalist Beena has won the ‘Basheer Amma Malayalam’ award.

Former minister Mullakkara Ratnakaran will give away the award on the 30th Basheer remembrance day on July 5 at Thalayolaparambu Federal Nilayam. The award comprises Rs 10,001 a citation and a memento.