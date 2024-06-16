Official locks up LIFE Mission applicant inside village extension office, investigation begins

KASARAGOD : A village extension officer (VEO) locked up Savitri, a LIFE Mission applicant, in his office room for 15 minutes when she came to take back the copy of documents that she had produced for getting a house under the LIFE Mission project.

The Kasaragod police registered a case against Abdhul Nasar, VEO of Mogral Puthur panchayat, on the complaint of Savitri, based on the incident that occurred on June 14.

Nisha K, daughter of Savithri, said, “I went to the office to take back the documents that were submitted for getting a house under the LIFE Mission project. The VEO refused to give them and said the documents would only be given to my mother. When I went with my mother, he said there was no copy of the documents there and refused to return them. When I went to make a complaint against him, he locked up my mother in the room in front of the people present there, and later he opened it. When he gave us the documents, we didn’t take them because they didn’t have papers signed by my father.”

Meanwhile, Abdhul Nasar also filed a complaint against Prameela Majal, health and education standing committee chairperson of Mogral Puthur grama panchayat; Kotta Valappil Savithri, Usha and four others for interrupting official work on June 13 with the Kasaragod police.

He said, “I didn’t give the documents to Savithri’s daughter as official documents of Savithri cannot be given to another person without her consent. I gave all documents to them, but they are alleging that some papers are missing. They are trying to take advantage of the situation. I made a complaint against Prameela as she interrupted my official duty.”

Savithri demolished her old home when she was informed that her name was included in the LIFE Mission project, and moved to a temporary shed.