Kerala: Student-social media influencer ends life, former lover taken into custody

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojappura police on Tuesday took a Nedumangad native into custody in connection with the death of a student- social media influencer.

The detained boy is also a social media influencer, the police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Aditya, a resident of Thrikkannapuram tried to take her life. She was admitted to a government hospital, where she passed away later.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Aditya’s relationship with her boyfriend played a critical role in the events leading to her death.

The couple, both active on social media, faced cyber attack after their breakup.

Following the news, their followers engaged in heated arguments and personal attacks, escalating into a full-blown cyber conflict.

Aditya's Instagram account, with over 1 lakh followers has shown numerous comments pointing to the cyberbullying she endured in the weeks leading up to her death. This online harassment is suspected to have contributed to her taking the extreme step.

Hospital authorities had informed the police about the incident. However, police were unable to record a statement from Aditya.

Her parents initially did not file a complaint. They are expected to file an official complaint after her funeral.

Aditya was a student of Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).