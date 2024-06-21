Kerala cop suicide rate stays high; support group takes fight to mental trauma

In another case last year, Ernakulam Rural police appointed an ASP to investigate the suicide of Jobi Das, a 48-year-old driver with the Armed Reserve Police Camp in Kalamassery. Jobi hanged himself after the alleged machinations of a few colleagues, which denied him a salary increment, left him deeply upset.

In his suicide note, Jobi advised his two children against pursuing a job with the department.

Saxena said the support group has been receiving positive feedback. “The group meets weekly to review activities and address complaints. Upon receiving a complaint or identifying an issue, the group quickly assesses the situation and implements the necessary corrective measures without delay. The primary goal is the speedy resolution of issues and ensuring fair treatment for all,” he said.

Many of the problems police personnel face, ranging from family issues to alcoholism, stem from an inability to spend sufficient time with family or friends due to the unpredictable nature of their duties. They may apply for leave but are often called back for emergencies such as strikes or natural disasters, which may require immediate, long-distance travel. This unpredictability can cause significant mental health challenges, and some officers turn to alcohol to cope, leading to further issues at home. The new support programme addresses these concerns by providing counselling, resolving service-related issues, and offering de-addiction support. A key objective is to ensure officers are granted their eligible leaves, allowing them to spend maximum time with their families.

“The support group includes officers and ministerial staff. It identifies officers dealing with mental or physical stress, family issues, or bad habits like drinking and drug abuse, and provides counselling,” an officer involved with the initiative said.

If an officer faces severe financial difficulties, the group offers planning and assistance to help them overcome the crisis. The group also supports families during disciplinary action, as officers under suspension receive only 35-40% of their salary, impacting the family budget. “At these times, the support group intervenes to provide necessary aid,” the officer said.