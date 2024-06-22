Kerala's 'Nava Keralam' campaign struggles to halt single-use plastic influx

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite entering its second year, the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign is facing challenges in curbing the influx of banned single-use plastics into the state. Launched to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state, the campaign is yet to take any significant step to curb the availability of banned single-use plastics.

Interestingly, the state government had banned the manufacture, sale, storage and transportation of single-use plastic in January 2020 even before the Government of India brought the nationwide ban on 19 single-use plastic items, including plates, cups, straws, trays, and polystyrene on July 1, 2022.

The aggressive campaign launched by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) has failed to curb the flow of single-use plastic to the state. In connection with the campaign, the LSGD has formed special enforcement squads to prevent various violations relating to waste management. As per estimates, the state generates around 633 tonnes of plastic waste per day at a rate of 18.5gm of plastic per person every day.

During 2023-24, the Clean Kerala Company Ltd (CKCL) lifted around 47,548.701 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from across the state. It is learned that lack of border checking and enforcement activities are the reasons for the unabated flow of banned single use plastic to the state.

Though the campaign is nearing its target of achieving 100 per cent door-to-door waste collection, the persistence of single-use plastics in the state underscores the difficulty in achieving the campaign’s goals. According to officials, the LSGD has built a solid system during the first year of the campaign for scientific and sustainable waste management.