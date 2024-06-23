Bicycle thief targets Avantika again, police recover ‘booty’ in no time

Earlier, Avantika was shocked when she learnt that her bicycle was yet again stolen. The new pink Pop Star Florene model bicycle was gifted to her by Minister Sivankutty during the eve of Praveshanotsavam 2024. This after she sent an e-mail to the minister complaining about the theft of her first bicycle. When the thief struck again, she was shocked but was determined to get it back. She, along with her father Gireesh Madhavan, filed a complaint with the Palarivattom police station. Meanwhile, the thief’s images were caught on the CCTV of a nearby house.

“The family handed us the CCTV image. We succeeded in identifying the person and nabbed him with the help of certain local natives. He had sold the bicycle to a Fort Kochi native. We informed the latter and he brought the cycle to the Palarivattom station. The same was handed over to the girl by Saturday evening,” the officer said.