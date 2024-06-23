Pinarayi criticizes IUML for aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami, SDPI for electoral gains

KOZHIKODE: Accusing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of aligning with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for electoral gains, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called on party leaders to introspect over whether they had lost face over the collaboration.

Speaking at the opening of the 61st state conference of the NGO Union in Kozhikode, Pinarayi said the League allied with SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami for votes. “Despite being aware of the their antecedents, the Congress also made them a part of the UDF election campaign. It is important for League leaders to examine the consequences of becoming the face of SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said

In a further attempt to drive a wedge between the UDF allies, he said, “The League contested vigorously in the recent Lok Sabha election, and the Congress cannot claim all the credit for the victory of the front.Those who supported the BJP in Thrissur should ponder whether they did the right thing,” he said on Saturday.

In an oblique reference to the Christian community, Pinarayi said its members and leaders should re-evaluate whether it was right to back those behind the attacks on their brethren.

“It is clear that the BJP struck a deal with leaders of these factions. The change of attitude was merely opportunistic. But we harbour no ill-will. But they must take a proper stand. They should understand that this attitude is not compatible with the culture of our state,” Pinarayi added.

Despite admitting to the LDF’s failure in meeting expectations in the LS election, he added, “It should not be seen as the result of any kind of hostility towards the Left front. We are the sole left-wing government in the country. Various right-wing parties coalesced against the left in Kerala, even though they are fragmented in other states.”

The goal of the left is the welfare of the country and its citizens, he said. “The Centre has squeezed Kerala financially and created hardships unlike in any other state. The delayed welfare pensions will be disbursed every month along with arrears,” the CM stressed.