20 Kerala cops to be conferred with IPS rank soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Twenty state service police officers are set to receive IPS ranks soon, following a meeting convened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday. The state government had submitted a list of 60 eligible officers for consideration under the select lists of 2021 and 2022.

The meeting held in New Delhi was attended by UPSC officials, Union government representatives, as well as Kerala’s police chief, chief secretary, and home secretary. There are currently 20 vacancies in the state for which appointments will be made from the finalised select list.

During the meeting, discussions centred on the annual confidential reports and related documents of the shortlisted candidates. The committee’s minutes will now be forwarded to the state government for approval, which will then send it to the Union government. Upon receiving concurrence from the Centre, the UPSC will finalise the list and submit it for official appointment.

The UPSC called this meeting following intervention by the Kerala High Court, prompted by complaints from two retired state police officers regarding delays in preparing the select lists for 2021 and 2022. The state government clarified that they had promptly submitted the lists, attributing the delay to the UPSC’s procedures.

Upon elevation to the IPS rank, officers will be eligible for extended service until the age of 60. Retired officers included in the select list can also be reinstated and continue in service until they reach the retirement age of 60.

Sources indicate that the final select list will be issued by the Centre through an official notification, typically within 30 days of the committee’s meeting.