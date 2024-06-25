Air India Express denies compensation to family of deceased Malayali expat

Rajesh’s wife Amrita said she was informed of the airline’s position through an e-mail. According to her, the airline told her that it could not be held responsible for the death of the 40-year-old expatriate.

“The e-mail stated that the airline tried to arrange an alternative flight the next day and had also refunded the full airfare when it did not materialise,” Amrita said. She added that the airline justified its actions in the entire episode and said it could not pay the compensation.

The family said they would take legal recourse against the airline, holding it squarely responsible for Rajesh’s death. The family said Rajesh would not have died without post-operative care had Amrita reached Muscat on May 8 or 9.

Rajesh, who underwent an angioplasty procedure for a heart ailment at a hospital in Muscat, breathed his last on May 13, shortly after he was discharged. Amrita, a nursing student from Karamana, had tried twice on May 8 and May 9 to board an Air India Express flight to Muscat to join her husband. The flight was cancelled on both days on account of the strike by the airline crew.

Rajesh was the sole breadwinner of the family and he has left behind wife and two children aged three and five. The family had approached the governor, chief minister and leader of the opposition, seeking their intervention in getting compensation from the airline.