Kerala's Astrek Innovations secures spot in Japan's OIST Innovation Accelerator programme

KOCHI: Wearable robotics developer Astrek Innovations has been selected for the OIST Innovation Accelerator programme in Japan. The Kerala-based startup bagged a $70,000 (Rs 58 lakh) grant that would allow it to boost funding, training and networking opportunities over the next 10 months.

Supported by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Astrek is among four global startups chosen to participate in the prestigious programme at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), based in Onna, in west-central Japan.

Founded in 2017, Astrek, which is known for developing rehabilitative and assistive device solutions, won the grant for its flagship product ‘Unik Exo’. The grant is also towards ensuring that old-age homes make use of the company’s portable, adjustable and wearable robotic suit designed to transform rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Japan has 30% of its population above 80 years of age, and Okinawa prefecture is among the regions with the highest share of geriatrics in the country.

“We need to blend the product to meet the criteria of robotics prevalent in Japan. OSIT is a leading driver of research and innovation. The grant will help us use their latest systems and interact with experts worldwide in a bid to earn advice and cooperation,”said Robin Kanatt, co-founder and CEO of Astrek, based in Kalamassery, Kochi.

Astrek was selected from an initial pool of applicants from 23 countries. A total of 30 teams were selected to advance to stage two. From there, 12 teams progressed to the next stage.