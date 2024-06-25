Satheesan and Chennithala mend ties over breakfast amid Congress factionalism

The equation between the two soured after Chennithala was not invited to the UDF meeting at Cantonment House on May 25. TNIE had earlier reported how a communication gap between the two official staff had led to Chennithala missing the event.

On May 23, Chennithala flew to Saudi Arabia for a day-long programme. But when he realised that he had not been extended an invite for the UDF meeting, either by Satheesan or UDF convenor M M Hassan, he decided to stay back in the region.

To make matters worse, Chennithala was not invited to speak at the joint meeting of the UDF coordination committee and MPs held last Friday. A sulking Chennithala left in a huff without even having dinner.