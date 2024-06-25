V Sivankutty downplays plus-I seat shortage amid student protests

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting protests from student unions, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday downplayed concerns over the alleged “shortage” of Plus-I seats. He was responding to a submission by LDF MLA and former cabinet colleague Ahamed Devarkovil asserting that there was Plus-I seat shortage in districts such as Malappuram.

Sivankutty said of the total 74,860 applicants within Malappuram district, only 7,428 students were yet to get admission. The shortage, he said, can be addressed as 10,185 Plus-I seats are available in unaided schools in the district.

“Last year, the admission process was completed without any seat shortage. In fact, 4,952 Plus-I seats remained vacant in the end. Without taking these figures into account, agitations were launched by certain quarters even before the first allotment was carried out this year. This is why one suspects ulterior political motives behind the stir,” Sivankutty said.

During a news conference later, Sivankutty made light of the agitations by the student outfits. “Everyone has the right to protest. Weren’t they sitting around without any major agitation for some time? Now, let them get energised by carrying out protests,” he said.