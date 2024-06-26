Explosives found in forest in Wayanad’s Makkimala

KALPETTA : The police have found explosive devices in the Makkimala forest area within Thalapuzha police station limits in Wayanad which is noted for Maoist presence. The explosives were found in the area which is a regular spot of police combing operations and Thunderbolt patrolling.

Forest watchers noticed some packets buried under suspicious circumstances during the inspection near the fencing in the Makkimala area on Tuesday. After being informed, the police arrived and conducted an inspection and the explosives were found.

The officials suspect that the explosives are land mines and gelatin sticks. However, Wayanad police are yet to identify the explosive device.

“The police received the information from forest department officials. The police and Thunderbolt officers are inspecting the area. The explosives could be identified only after scientifically examining the components of the explosives. The police have strengthened surveillance in the area,” said G Balachandran, special branch DySP, Wayanad.