Income disparity among HKS members in Kerala poses challenge

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Significant income disparity among the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members- a key workforce ensuring scientific waste management in the state- is posing fresh challenges to the authorities. Of the total strength of over 36,000, only 15,058 members are earning an income of over Rs 10,000 per month, while nearly 4,500 members struggle to meet ends with salaries below Rs 5,000. The disparity has become a huge challenge for the Local Self Government Department (LSGD), which is spearheading the ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’, the campaign with a mission to transform Kerala into a garbage-free state.

Various factors ranging from a lack of infrastructure for scientific waste segregation to hesitancy in paying user fees are contributing to the income gap. “The efficiency and effectiveness of waste processing are severely hampered due to lack of facilities. This is directly impacting the income potential of the members,” said a top official with the LSGD.

According to Kudumbashree Mission authorities, the majority of the members are doing quite well, however, a significant section still struggles with low income. “There are members who generate over Rs 60,000, but they constitute only a small minority. Around 25 members are generating a good income. This disparity hinges on several factors, particularly the level of cooperation from elected representatives. In areas where cooperation is strong, members tend to fare better,” said an official.

To improve the efficiency of the members, the Kudumbashree Mission, jointly with the KSWMP (Kerala Solid Waste Management Project), has launched a special training programme. “Fostering professionalism among the members is one of the key areas. We have designed a special training module with the help of KILA (Kerala Institute of Local Administration) to train them and we have covered nearly 30,000 members,” said an official with the Kudumbashree Mission.

Many refuse to pay user fees to the members, and hence we have launched extensive door-to-door campaigns with the help of students under Bala Sabha to sensitise the public.

‘Govt aims to generate jobs and boost economy’

U V Jose, executive director of Suchitwa Mission told TNIE that the government aims to utilise waste management as a tool for generating local livelihood. “Just like waste management is a priority, the government’s strategy is to generate jobs and boost the local economy. We aim to raise the minimum wages of the members to Rs 15,000 by the end of this financial year. Currently, we are reliant on user fees as our revenue source. To generate more income, we need to introduce value additions and improve waste segregation,” he said.