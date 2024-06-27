KSRTC launches driving school

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Aimed at providing quality driving training at affordable rates, KSRTC has launched a driving school in the state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the driving school project at Anayara in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the driving reforms are aimed at ensuring road safety. He also announced free driving training for students in the SC/ST category and discounted rates for others in the category. The directives were issued to directors of SC and ST departments to submit a proposal on offering free or training at subsidised rates.

“The spurt in the number of vehicles and unsafe driving practices are the main reasons for the increase in road accidents. No life shall be lost due to carelessness of drivers. The focus of driving schools is not just to provide licence but to create awareness on road safety and imbibe a new driving culture,” said Pinarayi. He said the reforms are aimed at enhancing road safety.

The KSRTC driving schools provide theory classes and test practices, according to the norms of the accredited centres suggested by the Ministry of Road and Surface Transport. The centre charges Rs 9,000 for heavy and car licences, Rs 3,500 for two-wheeler licences and Rs 11,000 for bike and car licences combined. KSRTC plans to start 14 centres in the initial stage out of the 23 places identified.