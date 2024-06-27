Milma’s ready-to-drink palada Payasam launched

KOCHI: Milma, the home-grown milk retailer, on Wednesday launched its ready-to-drink Palada Payasam, guaranteeing a 12-month shelf-life for the delicacy made from milk and sugar. The microwave-assisted thermal sterilisation technology used in its manufacturing process prevents the payasam from spoiling for a year after production.

Manufactured by Tata Smart Foods in Sri City of Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, the product will maintain its traditional Kerala flavour, without adding any preservatives. Each 400-gram packet, priced at Rs 150, serves four persons.

K S Mani, chairman of the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand name Milma, said the initiative would facilitate the export of the traditional sweet abroad as well. “Palada, enjoyed by children and adults alike, is time-consuming to prepare at home. The launch of our new product will benefit many,” he said.

The product was launched by Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J Chinchurani at the International Dairy Federation Asia Pacific Conference in Kochi, in the presence of NDDB Chairman Meenesh C Shah; KCMMF chairman K S Mani; Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department secretary Alka Upadhyaya and others.