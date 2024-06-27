Unni Ammayambalam wins Kendra Bala Sahitya Puraskar 2024

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Author Unni Ammayambalam has been chosen for this year’s Kendra Bala Sahitya Puraskar 2024 for his novel ‘Algorithangalude Nadu,’ a Malayalam work that delves into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He will be awarded a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and an amount of Rs 50,000. Unni Ammayambalam, a native of Kochukalingu, is celebrated for his ability to craft stories that resonate with children across different age groups.

He speaks about global changes and challenges. His latest novel addresses both the positive and negative aspects of AI. The importance of human intelligence and the need for careful oversight in technological advancements.

The narrative warns that even a small programming error in AI could lead to disastrous consequences. He intends to pass it to the younger generation to control technology rather than be controlled by it. Unni has written over 50 books for children.

His works have earned him numerous awards, some of which are three awards from the Kerala State Children’s Literature Institute, Pala K M Mathew Foundation Award, P T Bhaskarapanikar Award, Kalavedi Drama Award, Kalasahitya Samiti Award, Vidyarangam Award, Kerala University Poi Gardens Prize, and Green World Front Foundation National Award.