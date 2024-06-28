Free run for online taxis in Kerala as Vehicle Aggregator Policy fails to take off

MVD officials said that they would send a letter to the government seeking clarification on the implementation of the new policy. “The government order did not specify the authority responsible for issuing aggregator licences. According to the order, it will be either the government or an authority appointed by the government that will determine the licence issuing authority. We will soon send a letter to the government seeking clarification on the matter,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the taxi drivers’ union has approached the government and MVD seeking urgent action to ensure the strict enforcement of the aggregator policy throughout the state. “Currently, online taxi services, including Uber and Ola are operating unauthorisedly without aggregator policy. It is imperative that measures are taken promptly to address the situation and uphold the standards set forth in the State Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy,” said Manoj Pallikkunnel, chief patron, Keraleeyam Taxi Drivers Organisation.

The new policy ensures various safety measures for passengers including ensuring appropriate functioning of the GPS installed in the vehicle and providing efficient resolution of any issues that may develop in its functioning. It ensures that the driver plies the vehicle on the route assigned on the app and in case of non-compliance, developing a mechanism wherein the app device indicates the fault to the driver, and the control room of the aggregator immediately communicates with the driver with regard to the same. It also ensures safety of women employees and drivers by introducing mechanisms to protect their rights, in compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The policy also has a mechanism on the app to ensure that the identity of the driver undertaking a trip is same as the one enlisted with the aggregator requiring verification every time a trip is accepted.