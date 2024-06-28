Vellapally 'rounded up and attacked' for speaking truth: SNDP's Bahuleyan

KOCHI: Days after SNDP Yogam supremo Vellapally Natesan made controversial statements on the minority appeasement by both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF, the Yogam assistant secretary K. A. Bahuleyan has strongly defended Natesan, stating the general secretary was "rounded up and attacked" for speaking out the harsh and unpleasant truth.

In an article to be published in the July 1 issue of Yoganadam, the mouthpiece of SNDP, Bahuleyan said only some Muslim leaders have come out against Natesan for his remarks "when he never said that it was Muslims who are cornering everything."

Natesan's attempt was to show the social reality that exists now, and the statements have triggered a big debate in society.

"The statements were made not to harm or hurt anyone. This is very clear to anyone with some common sense. On the contrary, his words came out after seeing the patience and sorrow of a big section of the population. When the rightful share of the public property and benefits that are meant for the majority community was seen going to others, he shared the pain with them. He has pointed out the injustices not just for the benefit of his community. So, there's no reason for others to get worked up," said Bahuleyan in his article.

"The big crime that he (Natesan) did was his question about how seven out of the nine Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala were reserved for the minority communities. While five were given to Muslims, two were handed out to Christians, and only the remaining two are Hindus. Ezhavas, who considered Communism as their lifeblood, were rejected by the Left, which shared its two seats with a Muslim and a Christian. Both the Left and the UDF considered only these two communities," pointed out Bahuleyan.