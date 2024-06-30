Need to examine Poll results deeply... a kind of soul searching, says Binoy Viswam

How has it been after taking charge as the CPI state secretary?

I know the greatness of the chair, its responsibilities and its tradition. I’m not worried, in fact I’m very confident. But I know my challenges as well.

What’s the biggest challenge before CPI?

We need a stronger CPI and LDF. Not only numerically strong but internally as well. Morality is also important in politics.

Do you think there has been a decline in the party’s moral values?

Not only with CPI, rather there is a lack of moral values in society. The current society talks about the value of money, not about right or wrong. Communists need to fight against that value structure. We stand for an alternative value system.

The Left parties in West Bengal and Tripura crumbled. There’s a view that the Left ideology has become outdated in the Indian context…

Marxism is the ideal tool to understand what happened in West Bengal and Tripura. We drifted away from the masses. Bengal and Tripura are a warning for us. We should learn those lessons and move forward.

Looking at the recent election results, is the Kerala Left going the Bengal and Tripura way?

This election too is a warning for us. The first step is to know why we were defeated and to accept the defeat. We need to examine it deeply... a kind of soul searching. We admit that the connect is lost. Only the CPI has the courage to accept that reality.

Don’t you think CPM too should realise this loss of connect?

It is a collective feeling. Left used to be part of the daily lives of people. We had close ties with each and every household. That doesn’t exist now.

Do you mean to say the Left is no longer Left?

The Leftist ideology shouldn’t exist only on paper. Corruption, casteism, parliamentary ambition, greed for positions, lapses in daily life... these tendencies are slowly creeping in because of bourgeois influence. But we haven’t been able to make it a part of our collective consciousness. Time is running out.

Unlike in 2019, this time there were no external reasons like Sabarimala for the Left’s defeat. All reasons were internal. Don’t you agree?

Certainly. Our traditional supporters have voted for our rival parties. But we don’t believe they have deserted us permanently. They gave us a warning not to go in a certain way. If we accept that message, they will come back to us. If not, it will be another West Bengal.

Did it take an electoral defeat to know that the party drifted away from the people?

We hadn’t anticipated such a huge setback. The LDF was confident of winning a decent number of seats.