On socials, Suresh Gopi’s crown gift to cathedral is worth its ‘weight in gold’

THRISSUR: Even as the upcoming Lok Sabha election, and the campaign leading up to it, becomes the talk of the town, local social media users seem to be still fixated on the purity of the gold crown offered by actor-BJP leader Suresh Gopi at the Our Lady of Lourdes metropolitan cathedral. While the 65-year-old has not revealed the details, the oblation, which received much praise, has now come to haunt him.

On January 15, Suresh Gopi, accompanied by his wife and daughters, crowned a statue of Mary at the cathedral in the presence of mediapersons and church authorities. While reports emerged that the crown weighed five sovereign, no official communication was forthcoming. Anu Ananthan Achary, son of prominent sculptor Ananthan Achary, crafted the crown on Suresh Gopi’s instructions. It was offered at the church before the marriage of his daughter, Bhagya.