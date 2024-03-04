Consumerfed run pharmacy to offer up to 70% discounts on cancer and dialysis drugs from April 1 in Kerala

KOCHI : In a first, Consumerfed-run Neethi Medicals will offer discounts on cancer and dialysis medicines from April 1.

Already, the store was selling medicines at a discount of 14% to 60%. This will go up to 70% from next month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kochi during the 25th year celebrations of Neethi Medicals.

“Cancer and dialysis medicines will be made available to patients at the lowest price through Neethi stores,” he said.

Launched in 1999, Neethi Medicals began with 100 stores. In 25 years, it expanded to 1,760 stores and 12 medical warehouses. Pinarayi also launched four new projects on the occasion. They include manufacturing and supply of generic medicines and a scheme to provide surgical equipment to health centres in local bodies.

“The new initiatives can empower the sector. Earlier, medicines were sold at stores at maximum retail price. With the launch of Neethi Medicals, even private stores have reduced prices of medicines. This has benefited people,” said Pinarayi.