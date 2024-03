KOZHIKODE : Another catch-22, and yet another effort to give us a fighting chance! Time and again, fisherfolk have been on hand to rise to the occasion (remember the devastating floods of 2018?), and they are again stepping up to the plate — to protect both their livelihood and the larger environment.

Front and centre of a project to address the existential issue of ocean pollution, fishermen in Kozhikode district have been hauling back waste from the deep sea along with their daily catch.

The unique endeavour stems from a genuine concern for the well-being of the marine ecosystem that they and others so dearly depend on, besides a commitment to preserve the environment. The fishermen not only bring back the waste they generate when they venture out to sea, but also the plastic waste that gets caught up with their catch. Earlier, this refuse used to be discarded back to sea.

Unikarmic Foundation, a nonprofit based in Chombala, which is spearheading the initiative, has been handing out hundreds of specially designed waste bags to fishermen to collect the waste.

The foundation incentivises the effort by offering fishermen the fuel required for their boats and latest fishing equipment. “Fishermen recognise the adverse effects of plastic and other debris on marine life,” says P P Baiju, one of the brains behind the effort.

Fishers’ initiative a model for others

“Instead of focusing solely on their fishing activities, they are dedicating time and effort to collect waste that they encounter during their deep-sea excursions. This is not only a testament to the community’s dedication to environmental stewardship but also reflects a growing awareness of the urgent need to address the global crisis of ocean pollution,” said P P Baiju, one of the brains behind the effort.

They have formed a collective and are encouraging their counterparts in neighbouring regions to adopt similar practices.