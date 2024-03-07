CPI girds for virtual assault with a war room of 1K trained volunteers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a move that could be termed a validation of the famous Rajinikanth dialogue, Nan late ah vanthalum, latest ah varuven, the CPI state leadership has finally taken the final plunge into the seemingly bottomless pit that is the virtual world. The party has trained 1,000 volunteers and armed them with political tools to defend and propagate its political positions and counter political rivals with trolls ahead of the general election.

The party leadership has set up a war room at the state centre and deputed 1,000 smart volunteers to propagate its political positions, defend itself and counter political rivals. This will mark the first time the CPI is using social media platforms in an organised manner.

However, in sharp contrast to its political counterparts, the CPM, the party has decided not to create traditional, hardcore left platforms with jargons such as ‘chuvappu kotta’ or ‘chembada’. The social media accounts have been created using different IDs, thus camouflaging their political identity. The CPI state leadership has formed a subcommittee under the state centre for new media and deputed state executive member Rajaji Mathew Thomas as convenor.

“As CPI could not hire a professional public relation agency, we decided to form our own team of media professionals,” Rajaji said. “We trained the volunteers who had been with us earlier. There is no use propagating CPI’s positions in politicised community groups. We will now focus on neutral and apolitical groups. We need to attract members of these groups and arm them with our ideas,” he told TNIE.

The different social media IDs have been created in such a way as not to reflect CPI’s policies or ideas. Apart from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, the party will also make use of blogs and WhatsApp groups. The aim is to attract and reach out to voters below the age of 25, women, students, dalits and other marginalised communities.

The war room has been set up at the K V Surendranath memorial building in Thiruvananthapuram with 24x7 operations. The volunteers will work in shifts. A 50-member group of smart volunteers will be deputed for Thiruvananthapuram, Mavelikkara, Thrissur and Wayanad -- the four constituencies in the state the CPI is contesting. Deviating from the traditional way of livestreaming leaders’ speeches, the volunteers have been tasked with using original posts and even trolls to counter opponents.

They will also have to provide feedback to the war room about campaigns run by opponents and issues arising in each constituency.