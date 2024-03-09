Hunt on for gangster Bhai Nazeer

KOCHI : The police have launched a hunt for Kochi-based gangster Bhai Nazeer after he was arraigned as an accused in the case registered following a raid at a homestay on Old Kathrikadavu road in the city where illegal activities were being carried out.

The police had arrested eight persons, including aides of Nazeer, who were running the homestay.

The cops said Nazeer was arraigned as ninth accused in the case. His close associate was arraigned as the 10th accused.

“From the evidence collected during the probe, we have found that Bhai Nazeer was directly linked with the homestay where prostitution and drug abuse activities were carried out. We have also recovered phone call details revealing that homestay operators were in regular touch with Nazeer. The first accused, Sajimon of Thiruvananthapuram, who was running the homestay illegally was an aide of Nazeer. We are trying to trace Nazeer and his associate as they are absconding,” a cop attached to the Ernakulam North police station said.

Nazeer, who was a headload worker at the Nettoor area, ventured into the criminal world around 20 years ago.

Following the rivalry with the AAA gang under Maradu Aneesh, Nazeer and his associates are active in Edappally, Vattekunnam and Kalamassery areas now.

Though he was arraigned accused in over 15 cases, including murder attempts, extortion, abduction and theft, the court let him free in most of these cases.

“We are questioning his gang members to get more information about him. He is undergoing treatment related to kidney illness and he cannot remain underground for long,” a police officer said.

It was on Friday night that the police raided Olga Homestay on Old Kathrikadavu road in Kaloor and took 16 persons into custody, including five women.

Investigation revealed that prostitution and drug abuse were being carried out at the homestay. The rescued women were shifted to a rehabilitation centre and their family members were informed about the incident.

The city in recent months witnessed numerous criminal incidents related to goonda gangs. A person was stabbed to death last week by rival gang members at Palluruthy.