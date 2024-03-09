Just one woman in fray from UDF; LDF and BJP field three each

KOCHI : The Congress list of Lok Sabha candidates announced on Friday has thrown up a contradictory picture.

While the party advocates for increased women representation and supports the Women’s Reservation Bill, it has fielded just one woman in Kerala for the upcoming general elections. Remya Haridas, its candidate from Alathur, is the lone woman in the Congress’ as well as the UDF’s list. In contrast, both the LDF as well as BJP are fielding three women in Kerala.

In 2019, two women had figured in the Congress’ list of 16 candidates: Remya Haridas in Alathur and Shanimol Osman in Alappuzha. Remya won in the traditionally Left-leaning bastion. Shanimol was not so lucky.

This time, with Congress choosing to field AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal from Alappuzha, Remya is now the sole woman candidate of the grand old party.

In the LDF, CPM has fielded two women – former health minister K K Shailaja in Vadakara and councillor K J Shine in Ernakulam – and the CPI one – Annie Raja in Wayanad.

The list of the BJP, which is contesting 12 seats, also has three women: Sobha Surendran in Alappuzha, Nivedita Subrahmanian in Ponnani and M L Ashwini in Kasaragod.