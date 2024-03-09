Mushrooming of new criminal gangs in Kochi: Police sharpen KAAPA tools

KOCHI : With insights from the recent incidents of violence pointing to the emergence of new criminal gangs in Kochi, the police and the state intelligence agency have stepped up efforts to contain them.

While Kerala Police’s intelligence – special branch – is closely monitoring the activities of criminal gangs and their associates, the Kochi City Police have decided to initiate stringent measures including invoking the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against the gangsters.

According to the state special branch’s updated list, 122 goondas/rowdies – including people part of various criminal gangs – are active in Kochi. Besides, there are 95 emerging rowdies in the city. Police sources said small gangs have come into existence besides the notorious ones run by Maradu Aneesh and Bhai Nazeer. There is also a gang run by a person named Firoz. The police have now come to know that a gang under Thammanam Shaji too has become active.

“Most of these gang leaders are former members of gangs under Maradu Aneesh, Bhai Nazeer and Thammanam Shaji. Vineeth, who was arrested for firing at the employees of a hotel in Kathrikadavu, was formerly with Nazeer’s gang. Another gang, led by Dileesh and Riyas, comprises former members of Maradu Aneesh’s AAA gang,” said the source.

Those who parted ways with the old gangs have come together to form new groups, with some attracting youngsters by posting videos on social media platforms.

“A Kaloor resident is a common mediator for the resolution of issues between these gangs,” the source pointed out.

Last October, Aneesh and his gang members were arrested for abducting and extorting money from a youth at Panangad. Later, Aneesh was charged under KAAPA and detained. Last month, the gangsters under Riyas and Dileesh attacked another goon named Vadival Yusuf at a late night restaurant under the jurisdiction of the Palarivattom police. The most recent incident was the murder of a goonda named Lalju at Palluruthy. Lalju and his friend Joji were stabbed by Fajis, Chor Achu and Shijas after being invited to settle issues related to the murder of another goonda named Lazar Antony in 2021.

“As Kochi is developing fast, these criminal gangs thrive mainly on the back of real estate. They settle land-related disputes and help fill land. Some gangs also have links to drugs and hawala transactions,” said a source.

Night-time eateries are also a major source of money for these gangs.

“While the kingpins are not directly involved in any business, they control the groups. Though Maradu Aneesh is in jail, his gang is active. Bhai Nazeer, suffering from a grave illness, operates his gang with the help of two associates, Manaf and Harris. Firoz, now behind bars, too runs his gang through associates,” the source said.

Though gangs under Nazeer and Aneesh have been active in Kochi since the late 2000s, they had shifted base to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka following a crackdown in the city. Now, as the police in other states have started taking stringent action to curb their operations, these gangs have returned to Kochi.

Keeping up the vigil, the Kochi City Police put as many as 18 persons under preventive detention under KAAPA – including Maradu Aneesh – last year.

Kochi City Police deputy commissioner Sudarsan K S said strict action is being taken against those involved in criminal activities.

“We will initiate steps to invoke KAAPA against those who are part of criminal activities. KAAPA is the most effective measure to control anti-social elements. Though several gangsters have already been charged under KAAPA, fresh proceedings will be initiated against them if they indulge in criminal activities again,” Sudarsan said.

Attracting youths

Police sources say those who parted ways with the old gangs have come together to form new groups, with some attracting youngsters by posting videos on social media platforms