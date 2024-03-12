2017 Mishel Shaji death case: Father to move court for CBI probe, allege cover-up by cops

KOCHI: The father of Mishel Shaji, a CA student who was found dead in the Kochi backwaters in 2017, has said he will move the High Court seeking a CBI inquiry to unravel the mystery behind her death.

“Seven years have passed since my daughter died, but the government has not handed over the case to the CBI. They say the crime branch investigation is under way,” Shaji Varghese said during a press conference on Monday. He said the family met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan three times seeking a CBI probe to uncover the truth behind Mishel’s death.

“However, he told us it was not possible. The government is attempting to save somebody. We are planning to approach the court seeking an investigation by the CBI,” said Shaji.

Mishel was last seen at the St Antony’s Church in Kaloor on March 5, 2017. The next day, her body was found in the backwaters near Kochi wharf.

Following a preliminary probe, the Ernakulam Central police concluded that she died by suicide. She was 19 at the time.

Shaji accused the police of failing to investigate her death properly, and alleged they were trying to cover up the fact that she was murdered by labelling her death as a suicide.

“Then Central CI A Ananthalal tried to establish the death as suicide to hide the involvement of the son of a famous Malayalam actor. I still believe my daughter did not end her life,” Shaji said.

Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob, who had raised Mishel’s death in the assembly, said her family had been denied justice. “Visuals collected by the police clearly show two persons following Mishel on a two-wheeler while she was leaving the church. The police have not traced the duo so far. Based on facts, we are accusing the police of lapses. The crime branch is yet to submit its final report,” he said at the press conference.