Problems faced by Latin Catholic community will be solved: Kerala CM

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured a delegation of the Latin Catholic Church that the problems and needs of the community in Kerala will be looked into and solved. The CM made this clear to the KRLCC leaders who visited him and presented the problems being faced by the Latin Catholic community in Kerala. Bishop Dr Selvester Ponnumuthan, KRLCC general secretary Fr Thomas Tharayil, political affairs committee convenor Joseph Jude, joint convenor and KLCA president Sherry J Thomas, KRLCC officials Biju Joshy, Patrick Michael and Praballadas visited the chief minister.

Kerala Government’s special representative in Delhi, K V Thomas, was also present. The CM was apprised of the need for a clarification in the 2012 government order to avoid action by revenue officials denying community certificates to Latin Catholics and to drop the reference year of 1947.

KRLCC also demanded the implementation of a caste census as basic information to ensure adequate representation and participation in power.