Students in Kerala design satellite to enhance long-range wireless communication

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Another student-engineered satellite from the state capital is gearing up for launch. An all-women-engineered satellite of the LBS Institute of Technology for Women in Thiruvananthapuram was successfully launched by ISRO in January.

Named Bartosat, the nanosatellite is currently being developed by a 40-member student team at Government Engineering College, Barton Hill. Using LoRa (Long Range) wireless technology, the satellite can be used in environmental and crop monitoring, disaster management, and asset tracking.

The main payload of Bartosat, which falls in the cubesat sub-category (10 x 10 x 10cms), is the LoRa communication module. The LoRa module not only enhances communication between the satellite and the launcher’s fourth-stage orbiter but also acts as a sky-based repeater node for communication with ground stations.