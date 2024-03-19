Social media romance buzz turns novels chart-toppers

KOCHI: A 78-page novel authored by N Mohanan in 1997, chronicling his lost love, is witnessing a remarkable resurgence more than a quarter century after the writer’s passing. A fortuitous Instagram reel has propelled the novel ‘Orikkal’, which contains autobiographical elements penned towards the end of the novelist’s life, into a sensation on social media. And DC Books, the publishers of the book, have released 17 editions within a span of six months, with the book topping the charts.

Frequently purchased alongside Mohanan’s work is ‘Ram c/o Anandhi’, a novel by Akhil P Dharmajan, which has seen 28 editions since its launch a year ago and has topped the best-selling chart among Indian language books. Accompanying these is Nimna Vijay’s second novel ‘Ettavum Priyappetta Ennodu’ and ‘Visappu Pranayam Unmadam’ by Muhammed Abbas.

Sujith Surendran, representing DC Books, told TNIE that there’s a discernible trend among youngsters of increasing attraction to romance-themed content. He observed that this interest is mirrored in the creation of reels and videos featuring poignant lines from romantic books. Such content not only piques curiosity but also boosts sales by captivating the audience’s attention.

“Within six months, we have released 17 editions of Orikkal and printed 2,000 to 3,000 copies per edition, a notable departure from our typical 1,000 copies. The last three editions of Ram C/O Anandhi had 10,000 copies per edition, contributing to total sales crossing one lakh copies,” Sujith said.

He attributed the surge in sales primarily to social media.

“We’re observing shifts in reading preferences, indicating an evolving landscape. The engaging narration and music in the reel have significantly boosted its popularity, particularly among the younger audience. Nimna’s book, published by a relatively unknown publisher, is also breaking records,” he emphasised.

Sidharthan M of Mathrubhumi Books said book sales exhibit seasonal behaviour, with the current trend leaning towards romance and with social media engagement driving sales. “Previously, selling 2,000 to 3,000 books was considered a success. Now, some books are selling 30,000 to 40,000 copies, which is unusual for Malayalam language literature. Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Peraya Randu Sthreekalude Katha by R Rajasree sold more than 40,000 copies. Initially published as social media posts, it later gained popularity among readers and was adapted into a book,” he said.